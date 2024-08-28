Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mastek announces strategic partnership with Onyx Health

Mastek announces strategic partnership with Onyx Health

Image
Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 6:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Mastek announced a strategic partnership with Onyx Health, an innovator in healthcare interoperability solutions. This collaboration aims to expedite the adoption of FHIR (Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources) standards, driving enhanced data interoperability and ultimately better health outcomes for patients.

In an era where seamless data exchange is critical for effective healthcare delivery, the partnership between Mastek and Onyx Health will provide health plans with an out-of-the-box compliance solution for CMS-9115 (Patient Access API) and CMS-0057 (Advancing Interoperability and Electronic Prior Auth) rules. These regulations, pivotal to modernizing healthcare data exchange, require health plans to ensure secure, standardized data sharing across systems. Mastek and Onyx Health are at the forefront of delivering comprehensive solutions to meet these stringent regulatory requirements efficiently and effectively.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Kolkata case LIVE news: 16 days have passed since CBI took over, where is justice, asks CM Mamata

Doc safety meet: Centre asks states to hold night patrols, control access

LIVE news: Robust consumer protection crucial for upholding trust in system, says RBI Governor

Oyo reports Rs 132 cr in Q1 profits, aims for Rs 700 cr in full year FY25

Content moderator sues TikTok in UK alleging toxic work environment

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 6:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story