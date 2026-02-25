Associate Sponsors

Mastek UK wins sustainability excellence award from EcoVadis

Last Updated : Feb 25 2026 | 3:04 PM IST
Mastek announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Mastek (UK) has been awarded a Silver Medal in the EcoVadis Sustainability Assessment, placing the company in the Top 15% of companies assessed globally over the past 12 months.

EcoVadis is one of the world's most trusted providers of business sustainability ratings, evaluating companies across four core pillars: Environment, Labour & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. The assessment provides an independent, evidence-based benchmark of ESG performance and maturity.

In a standout performance within the technology sector, Mastek ranked in the Top 7% overall among IT companies assessed in the past 12 months, and achieved an exceptional Top 2% ranking in the Environment category, reflecting its focused efforts on environmental stewardship and climate-conscious operations.

First Published: Feb 25 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

