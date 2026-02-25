Associate Sponsors

Tata Power signs MoU with University of Warwick

Last Updated : Feb 25 2026 | 3:04 PM IST
To collaborate on energy systems innovations

The University of Warwick has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Tata Power Company (Tata Power), to deliver research and innovation in grid modernization, fast charging, power storage, industrial decarbonisation, digital energy systems, optimisation and advanced manufacturing approaches.

The collaboration will also explore industry-aligned executive education programmes, capability development initiatives, exchange opportunities, technical workshops, and joint case study development. Together, these efforts mark an important step toward strengthening long-term research capability, talent development, and global academic engagement aligned with Tata Power's strategic priorities.

The agreement builds upon decades of expertise established at Warwick Manufacturing Group (WMG) - one of the University's largest academic departments - and the School of Engineering. The University also announced a renewed focus on energy systems, which will support the partnership.

First Published: Feb 25 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

