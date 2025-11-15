Mauria Udyog consolidated net profit rises 126.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 39.33% to Rs 137.91 crore

Net profit of Mauria Udyog rose 126.50% to Rs 10.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 39.33% to Rs 137.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 98.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.137.9198.9811.644.5115.983.9614.623.2410.604.68

Powered by Capital Market - Live News