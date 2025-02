Mauria Udyog consolidated net profit rises 43.58% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 53.94% to Rs 129.57 crore

Net profit of Mauria Udyog rose 43.58% to Rs 5.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 53.94% to Rs 129.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 84.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.129.5784.177.2613.228.425.937.585.035.143.58

