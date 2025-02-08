Ultramarine & Pigments consolidated net profit rises 76.58% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.44% to Rs 178.51 croreNet profit of Ultramarine & Pigments rose 76.58% to Rs 22.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 12.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 20.44% to Rs 178.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 148.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales178.51148.22 20 OPM %20.2115.51 -PBDT36.4423.03 58 PBT30.3217.27 76 NP22.8512.94 77
