Ultramarine & Pigments consolidated net profit rises 76.58% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Ultramarine & Pigments rose 76.58% to Rs 22.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 12.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 20.44% to Rs 178.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 148.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.178.51148.2220.2115.5136.4423.0330.3217.2722.8512.94

