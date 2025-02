IKIO Lighting consolidated net profit declines 58.44% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.96% to Rs 121.52 crore

Net profit of IKIO Lighting declined 58.44% to Rs 7.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 18.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 3.96% to Rs 121.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 116.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.121.52116.8912.2322.5016.4127.319.3724.817.8818.96

