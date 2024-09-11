Max Estates achieves full occupancy for its office space 'Max House Phase 2' in New Delhi

Max Estates announced that Max House Phase 2, its premier commercial offering located in the heart of New Delhi, has achieved an impressive milestone of lease commitment for 100% of its space in less than a year of receiving its Occupancy Certificate. Max House (Phase I and II combined) is a boutique campus featuring two office towers and an amenities hub offering its tenants an ecosystem of F&B amenities, meeting and community building spaces. The total leasable area of the campus is ~2.6 lakh sq.ft., and of that Max House Phase II offers a leasable area of ~1.50 lakh sq. ft. The campus neatly weaves in access to nature, biophilia and art which has a very positive impact on wellbeing of its occupants. The location is well-connected and easily accessible from different parts of Delhi NCR with metro station at a walking distance of ~400 meters. "This successful addition to our WorkWell portfolio furthers its commitment to bringing real wellbeing to real estate", added the company. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The design vocabulary of Max House extends the narrative set by its Industrial vicinity and adapts it for a modern workforce. It integrates itself with its surroundings, a marked departure from typical commercial developments. Max House is LEED Gold certified for Green Building Strategies and IGBC Gold Rated for Health and Wellness aspects.

Rishi Raj, Chief Operating Officer, Max Estates, said, "Max House, with 100% occupancy, sets yet another benchmark uniquely bringing together combination of strategic location, product quality and end user experience anchored on Max Estates' WorkWell philosophy. We are proud to host a broad spectrum of marquee clients with a good mix in terms of domestic and international companies, cutting across sectors. 100% occupancy at a rental premium of 50 - 60% is not only a reflection of strong return to office phenomena, but also accelerating trend of flight to quality and market's appetite to pay premium for experiences enabling holistic wellbeing. "

