Max Estates gains after board approves related party transaction with ASLL

Max Estates rose 1.33% to Rs 522.50 after its board approved a material related party transaction between Max Estates Gurgaon Two (Developer), a wholly-owned subsidiary, and Antara Senior Living (ASLL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Max India.
ASLL is a listed entity and part of the same promoter group. The transaction, which falls under related party guidelines, is in line with the strategic interests of the company and its affiliated entities.
Max Estates has announced plans for its upcoming LiveWell development in Sector 36A, Gurugram, spanning approximately 18 acres with a total development potential of around 4 million square feet.
As part of the project, approximately 1 million square feet will be dedicated to senior living and associated facilities/amenities, which will be managed by Antara Senior Living Limited (ASLL). ASLL, a pioneer in Indias senior living sector, is the only integrated Senior Care ecosystem in the country. The LiveWell development will be located adjacent to Estate 360, Max Estates first intergenerational development of its kind in the National Capital Region (NCR).
ASLL will manage the dedicated Senior Living Residences and related spaces in an upcoming development, focusing on fostering thriving communities where every resident feels valued, healthy, and enriched. The development will feature Antaras residential living experiences, assisted care solutions, and products tailored to meet the diverse needs of senior citizens.
As part of this arrangement, ASLL will receive a fee from the Developer amounting to 9.5% of the net sales revenue generated from purchasers of the senior living project, excluding applicable taxes. The estimated fee payable for the financial year 2026 is expected to be up to Rs 20 Crores, excluding taxes.
Max Estates is the real estate arm of the Max Group. The company develops premium commercial and residential spaces in Delhi NCR. The company has developed a very well diversified portfolio of real estate across the two asset classes in Delhi NCR and in this pursuit has partnered with New York Life Insurance Company (NYL) particularly for commercial office platform.
The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 17.34 crore in Q4 FY25 as against net loss of Rs 1.45 crore in Q4 FY24. Net sales jumped 32.6% year on year to Rs 39.78 crore in Q4 FY25.
