U.P. Power Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 1360.74 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of U.P. Power Corporation reported to Rs 1360.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2529.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 0.20% to Rs 23309.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 23263.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.23309.2423263.495.81-11.121362.06-2527.731360.74-2529.141360.74-2529.14

