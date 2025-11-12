Excel Industries consolidated net profit declines 40.61% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.49% to Rs 270.23 crore

Net profit of Excel Industries declined 40.61% to Rs 21.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 35.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 0.49% to Rs 270.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 268.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.270.23268.9111.0718.2136.6055.8027.4747.1321.1935.68

