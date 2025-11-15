Max Healthcare Institute consolidated net profit rises 74.34% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.07% to Rs 2135.47 crore

Net profit of Max Healthcare Institute rose 74.34% to Rs 491.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 281.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 25.07% to Rs 2135.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1707.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2135.471707.4626.9326.39554.13457.84446.03373.69491.30281.81

