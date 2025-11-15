Cerebra Integrated Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.65 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 81.86% to Rs 2.21 crore

Net Loss of Cerebra Integrated Technologies reported to Rs 9.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 20.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 81.86% to Rs 2.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2.2112.18-479.19-75.78-12.46-10.84-12.56-10.94-9.65-20.62

Powered by Capital Market - Live News