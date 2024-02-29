Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Brigade Enterprises Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Brigade Enterprises Ltd counter

Last Updated : Feb 29 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Brigade Enterprises Ltd witnessed volume of 14.21 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.48 lakh shares

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd, Triveni Turbine Ltd, J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Berger Paints India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 29 February 2024.

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd saw volume of 84603 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18621 shares. The stock increased 5.71% to Rs.3,599.90. Volumes stood at 10434 shares in the last session.

Triveni Turbine Ltd recorded volume of 66.47 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15.64 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.18% to Rs.490.25. Volumes stood at 102.6 lakh shares in the last session.

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd clocked volume of 4.68 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.12 lakh shares. The stock lost 4.86% to Rs.1,522.45. Volumes stood at 1.88 lakh shares in the last session.

Berger Paints India Ltd witnessed volume of 33.07 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.96 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.10% to Rs.587.35. Volumes stood at 10.84 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Feb 29 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

