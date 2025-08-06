Max India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 25.64 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 38.59% to Rs 36.67 crore

Net Loss of Max India reported to Rs 25.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 26.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 38.59% to Rs 36.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 26.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.36.6726.46-76.14-105.59-26.77-22.94-32.54-26.87-25.64-26.97

