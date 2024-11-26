Punjab National Bank up for third straight session

Punjab National Bank is quoting at Rs 105.18, up 1.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 33.9% in last one year as compared to a 21.51% jump in NIFTY and a 18.81% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

Punjab National Bank is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 105.18, up 1.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.22% on the day, quoting at 24168.6. The Sensex is at 79913.13, down 0.25%. Punjab National Bank has gained around 6.63% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Punjab National Bank is a constituent, has gained around 1.71% in last one month and is currently quoting at 52207.5, down 0.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 150.69 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 532.41 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 105.33, up 1.07% on the day. Punjab National Bank is up 33.9% in last one year as compared to a 21.51% jump in NIFTY and a 18.81% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 9.35 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

