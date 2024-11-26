Laurus Labs Ltd soars 0.35%, rises for fifth straight session

Laurus Labs Ltd is quoting at Rs 533.9, up 0.35% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 44.01% in last one year as compared to a 21.48% spurt in NIFTY and a 38.15% spurt in the Nifty Pharma.

Laurus Labs Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 533.9, up 0.35% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.25% on the day, quoting at 24161.15. The Sensex is at 79896.82, down 0.27%. Laurus Labs Ltd has risen around 8.47% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Laurus Labs Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.9% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22177.05, down 0.95% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.58 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 26.61 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 537.85, up 1.19% on the day. Laurus Labs Ltd is up 44.01% in last one year as compared to a 21.48% spurt in NIFTY and a 38.15% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 122.05 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

