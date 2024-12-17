Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Mayur Leather Products reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Mayur Leather Products reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Mayur Leather Products reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales00.01 -100 OPM %0-600.00 -PBDT-0.05-0.11 55 PBT-0.10-0.17 41 NP-0.10-0.17 41

First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 7:42 AM IST

