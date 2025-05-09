Medico Remedies standalone net profit rises 40.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.05% to Rs 41.30 crore

Net profit of Medico Remedies rose 40.00% to Rs 4.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.05% to Rs 41.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 41.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.71% to Rs 10.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.15% to Rs 150.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 144.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

41.3041.32150.94144.9216.1511.259.948.916.474.9816.5314.225.704.2413.5011.344.343.1010.098.29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News