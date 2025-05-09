Syschem (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.46 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 59.11% to Rs 118.87 crore

Net profit of Syschem (India) reported to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 59.11% to Rs 118.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 74.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 83.33% to Rs 0.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 66.96% to Rs 331.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 198.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

