Stock Alert: Titan Company, Larsen &Toubro, Zee Entertainment, Kalyan Jewellers India

Central Depository Services (CDSL), RBL Bank, Manapurram Finance shares are banned from F&O trading on 9 May 2025.

Dr Reddys Laboratories, Eveready Industries, Manapurram Finance, Amines Chemicals, Bank of India, Cera Sanitaryware, ABB India, Relaxo Footwear, Reliance Power, Shyam Metalics and Energy, Swiggy, Thermax, Navine Flourine International, Motherson Sumi Wiring India, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, Birla Corporation, India Shelter Finance Corporation, Intellect Design Arena, C.E. Info Systems, Jupiter Life Line Hospitals will declare their result later today.

Titan Companys consolidated net profit increased 13% to Rs 871 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 771 crore in Q4 FY24. Net sales jumped 23.8% year on year to Rs 13,897 crore during the quarter ended 31st March 2025.

Larsen & Toubro reported 25% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,497.26 crore on 10.9% increase in net sales to Rs 74,392.28 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Biocons consolidated net profit surged 154.2% to Rs 344.50 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 135.50 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Net sales climbed 12.8% YoY to Rs 4,358.10 crore in Q4 FY25.

Britannia Industries reported 4% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 559.95 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 538.28 crore in Q4 FY24. Net sales rose 9% YoY to Rs 4375.57 crore during the quarter ended 31st March 2025.

Kalyan Jewellers Indias consolidated net profit climbed 36.3% to Rs 187.61 crore on 36.6% increase in net sales to Rs 6,181.53 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises consolidated net profit soared to Rs 188.40 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 13.40 crore posted in same quarter last year. Net sales rose marginally to Rs 2,184.10 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 2,169.90 crore in Q4 FY24.

