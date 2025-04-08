GRSE signs MoU with Swan Defence and Heavy Industries

To strengthen indigenous shipbuilding capabilities in commercial segment

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Swan Defence and Heavy Industries on 07 April 2025.

The strategic partnership marks a significant step towards strengthening indigenous shipbuilding capabilities in the commercial segment and supports the national vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat in the maritime sector. Under the terms of the MoU, both shipyards will collaborate on a non-exclusive basis for the construction of commercial vessels and offshore structures, with a focus on global customers and national maritime interests.

This alliance will enable GRSE and SWAN Defence to leverage each other's strengths in infrastructure, expertise, and design capabilities. The partnership will focus on jointly scouting for commercial shipbuilding projects and developing standard platform designs to cater to market needs. By sharing infrastructure and evolving effective build strategies, the two entities aim to ensure faster and more efficient project execution. Additionally, the collaboration will work towards optimizing costs through the development of a mutually beneficial vendor ecosystem. A significant emphasis will also be placed on training and nurturing a skilled local workforce. Furthermore, both parties will cooperate in the trials, commissioning, and future repair of vessels and offshore structures, thereby establishing a comprehensive and sustainable model for commercial shipbuilding in India.

