Cyient launches new subsidiary - Cyient Semiconductors

Appoints Suman Narayan as CEO of Cyient Semiconductors

Cyient announced the launch of its fully owned semiconductor subsidiary, Cyient Semiconductors. This strategic move strengthens the company's commitment to innovation and excellence across the global semiconductor landscape.

By carrying forward Cyient's expertise in semiconductor design, Cyient Semiconductors will focus on scaling Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) turnkey solutions for customers. For more than 25+ years, Cyient has been delivering comprehensive ASIC turnkey solutions and semiconductor design services across industrial, data center applications, automotive, and medical. Driven by strategic organic and inorganic growth, Cyient Semiconductors has built high-performance teams across India, the U.S., Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Taiwan.

Our vision is to align Cyient's semiconductor capabilities with the national agenda set by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, aiming to build a robust semiconductor ecosystem in India. With the growing demand for high-performance semiconductor solutions, Cyient Semiconductors will play a crucial role in providing end-to-end ASIC turnkey and IC design services, supporting India's journey toward self reliance in the semiconductor ecosystem, said Krishna Bodanapu, Executive Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Cyient.

I am also happy to share that we have appointed Suman Narayan as the CEO of Cyient Semiconductors. Suman is an accomplished professional in the semiconductor space with a proven track record of managing large organizations, scaling semiconductor businesses, and driving digital transformation. His expertise in semiconductor products and ASIC development will be instrumental in shaping the future of Cyient Semiconductors, he added.

