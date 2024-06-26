Mazagon Dock hits record high on receiving 'Navratna' status

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders rallied 4.33% to Rs 4,148.85 after the company was granted with 'Navratna' status on 25 June 2024.

The shipbuilder informed that it has received Navratna status from the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE), vide its letter dated 25 June 2024.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is principally engaged in building and repairing of ships, submarines, various types of vessels and related engineering products for its customers.

The company consolidated net profit soared 102.97% to Rs 662.07 crore on 49.32% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 3,103.65 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

The counter hit an all time high of Rs 4,269.75 in todays intra-day session.

