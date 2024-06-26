Information Technology stocks rise

Information Technology stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Information Technology index increasing 32.66 points or 0.09% at 36382.88 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Black Box Ltd (up 8.62%), Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd (up 4.95%),3i Infotech Ltd (up 1.64%),Latent View Analytics Ltd (up 1.58%),Sasken Technologies Ltd (up 1.43%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Netweb Technologies India Ltd (up 1.2%), InfoBeans Technologies Ltd (up 1.03%), LTIMindtree Ltd (up 0.89%), Zensar Technologies Ltd (up 0.8%), and Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd (up 0.7%).

On the other hand, C.E. Info Systems Ltd (down 3.55%), D-Link India Ltd (down 1.91%), and TVS Electronics Ltd (down 1.45%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 81.89 or 0.16% at 52146.01.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 14.34 points or 0.09% at 15704.29.

The Nifty 50 index was down 20.1 points or 0.08% at 23701.2.

The BSE Sensex index was down 92.85 points or 0.12% at 77960.67.

On BSE,1607 shares were trading in green, 1506 were trading in red and 100 were unchanged.

