Capital Goods shares rise

Capital Goods stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Capital Goods index rising 50.92 points or 0.07% at 72744.99 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Capital Goods index, Bharat Dynamics Ltd (up 4.34%), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (up 4.31%),GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd (up 2.63%),Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 0.74%),Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (up 0.72%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 0.71%), Welspun Corp Ltd (up 0.41%), Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (up 0.39%), Polycab India Ltd (up 0.39%), and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 0.37%).

On the other hand, Schaeffler India Ltd (down 1.92%), ABB India Ltd (down 1.74%), and Carborundum Universal Ltd (down 1.72%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 81.89 or 0.16% at 52146.01.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 14.34 points or 0.09% at 15704.29.

The Nifty 50 index was down 20.1 points or 0.08% at 23701.2.

The BSE Sensex index was down 92.85 points or 0.12% at 77960.67.

On BSE,1607 shares were trading in green, 1506 were trading in red and 100 were unchanged.

