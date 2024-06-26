Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NTPC board to mull fund raising plan on 29 June 2024

Last Updated : Jun 26 2024 | 12:32 PM IST
NTPC said that its board of directors will meet on Saturday, 29 June 2024 to consider raising funds by way of issuing bonds or non convertible debentures (NCDs) upto Rs 12,000 crore.

The company will raise funds by way of issuance of secured/ unsecured, redeemable, taxable/tax-free, cumulative/noncumulative, non-convertible debentures (Bonds/NCDs) upto RS 12,000 crore.

NTPC is India's largest energy conglomerate. It has presence in the entire value chain of the power generation business. As on 31 March 2024, the Government of India holds 51.10% in NTPC.

The state-run power majors consolidated net profit jumped 33.22% to Rs 6,490.05 crore on 7.61% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 47,622.06 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

The scrip rose 0.51% to Rs 362.70 on the BSE.

First Published: Jun 26 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

