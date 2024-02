Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders consolidated net profit rises 76.98% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 30.10% to Rs 2362.47 crore

Net profit of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders rose 76.98% to Rs 626.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 354.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 30.10% to Rs 2362.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1815.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.2362.471815.9122.8216.29806.50470.09786.23451.73626.78354.16

