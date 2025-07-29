Mazagon Dock slips after Q1 PAT tumbles 35% YoY to Rs 452 cr

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders declined 4.98% to Rs 2,650.90 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 35% to Rs 452.15 crore despite of 11.4% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 2,625.59 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 36.2% YoY to Rs 566.85 crore during the quarter.

Total expenses jumped 35.01% to Rs 2348.05 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 1739.23 crore in Q1 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 891.22 crore (down 19.43% YoY) while employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 249.82 crore (up 9.94% YoY), procurement of base and depot spares was at Rs 204.25 (up 86.91% YoY) during the period under review.