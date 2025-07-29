Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mazagon Dock slips after Q1 PAT tumbles 35% YoY to Rs 452 cr

Mazagon Dock slips after Q1 PAT tumbles 35% YoY to Rs 452 cr

Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders declined 4.98% to Rs 2,650.90 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 35% to Rs 452.15 crore despite of 11.4% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 2,625.59 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 36.2% YoY to Rs 566.85 crore during the quarter.

Total expenses jumped 35.01% to Rs 2348.05 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 1739.23 crore in Q1 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 891.22 crore (down 19.43% YoY) while employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 249.82 crore (up 9.94% YoY), procurement of base and depot spares was at Rs 204.25 (up 86.91% YoY) during the period under review.

Provisions stood at Rs 540.10 crore in Q1 FY26, steely higher than Rs3 lakh in Q1 FY25.

The scrip touched an intraday low of 2,644.90 today, hitting its lowest level in over three months.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is principally engaged in building and repairing ships, submarines, various types of vessels, and related engineering products for its customers.

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 11:28 AM IST

