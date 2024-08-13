Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Patel Engineering consolidated net profit rises 37.51% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 2:06 PM IST
Sales decline 1.52% to Rs 1101.66 crore

Net profit of Patel Engineering rose 37.51% to Rs 53.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 38.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 1.52% to Rs 1101.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1118.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1101.661118.61 -2 OPM %15.3115.25 -PBDT109.1799.97 9 PBT83.2677.94 7 NP53.4938.90 38

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 1:48 PM IST

