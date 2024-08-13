Ipca Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 18.07% in the June 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 2:07 PM IST
Sales rise 32.01% to Rs 2092.63 crore

Net profit of Ipca Laboratories rose 18.07% to Rs 192.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 162.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 32.01% to Rs 2092.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1585.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2092.631585.21 32 OPM %18.7719.41 -PBDT389.28321.09 21 PBT290.39251.82 15 NP192.24162.82 18

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 1:48 PM IST

