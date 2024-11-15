Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

MBL Infrastructure reports consolidated net profit of Rs 23.81 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:42 AM IST
Sales rise 57.35% to Rs 32.95 crore

Net profit of MBL Infrastructure reported to Rs 23.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 11.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 57.35% to Rs 32.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 20.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales32.9520.94 57 OPM %-107.50-99.24 -PBDT-2.063.47 PL PBT-16.46-11.10 -48 NP23.81-11.09 LP

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:45 AM IST

