Shivalik Rasayan consolidated net profit rises 113.30% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Shivalik Rasayan rose 113.30% to Rs 4.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 22.95% to Rs 82.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 67.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.82.4467.0514.2614.419.668.265.014.814.011.88

