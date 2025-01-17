Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Medi Assist Healthcare Services allots 11,224 equity shares under ESOP

Medi Assist Healthcare Services allots 11,224 equity shares under ESOP

Image
Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Medi Assist Healthcare Services has allotted 11,224 equity shares under ESOP on 16 January 2024. Consequent to this allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 35,25,41,950/- (consisting of 7,05,08,390 equity shares of face value of Rs. 5 each) to Rs. 35,25,98,070/- (consisting of 7,05,19,614 equity shares of face value of Rs. 5 each).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

HFCL gains on bagging Rs 2,501-cr order from BSNL

Jubilant Pharmova's Salisbury-based facility gets five observations from US FDA

RIL gains after Q3 PAT rises 12% YoY

Ramco Systems Ltd Slides 5.6%, BSE Information Technology index Shed 1.04%

Savita Oil Technologies Ltd Surges 4.8%, BSE Energy index Gains 1.69%

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 10:06 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story