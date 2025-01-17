Medi Assist Healthcare Services allots 11,224 equity shares under ESOP

Medi Assist Healthcare Services has allotted 11,224 equity shares under ESOP on 16 January 2024. Consequent to this allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 35,25,41,950/- (consisting of 7,05,08,390 equity shares of face value of Rs. 5 each) to Rs. 35,25,98,070/- (consisting of 7,05,19,614 equity shares of face value of Rs. 5 each).

