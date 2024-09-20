Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Interarch Building Products Ltd, Signet Industries Ltd, Sterling Tools Ltd and Axita Cotton Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 September 2024.

Interarch Building Products Ltd, Signet Industries Ltd, Sterling Tools Ltd and Axita Cotton Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 September 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd soared 19.98% to Rs 24.32 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 34.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.85 lakh shares in the past one month.

Interarch Building Products Ltd surged 11.65% to Rs 1318.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 36326 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 95756 shares in the past one month.

Signet Industries Ltd spiked 11.17% to Rs 78.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 48154 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5728 shares in the past one month.

Sterling Tools Ltd exploded 9.65% to Rs 607.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 51923 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18835 shares in the past one month.

Axita Cotton Ltd spurt 9.49% to Rs 17.77. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 42.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43.43 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Auto, FMCG stocks lead Sensex up 1,000 pts to 84,200, Nifty over 25,700

IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st Test day 2: Bumrah gets his second wicket, Bangladesh 5 down

OTT releases for this weekend: Binge-watch these top shows of the week

LIVE: Supreme Court's YouTube channel hacked, videos promoting cryptocurrency posted

Bihar CM makes aerial survey to assess rising water level in Ganga

First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story