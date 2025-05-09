Brigade Ent acquires 11-acre land parcel in Bengaluru

Brigade Enterprises has acquired a strategically located 11-acre land parcel opposite ITPL in Whitefield, Bengaluru, with an estimated gross development value of over Rs 2,000 crore.

The land will be developed into a premium commercial project with a gross leasable area of approximately 1.5 million square feet and a GDV of over Rs 2,000 crore.

Nirupa Shankar, joint managing director, Brigade Enterprises, said, This strategic acquisition is a significant step in our journey to create world class commercial spaces that inspired by creating a sustainable and future ready workspace. Whitefield remains a prime destination for office demand due to metro connectivity, and the vibrant corporate ecosystem that exists. With cutting-edge architecture and future-ready, sustainable infrastructure, this project will stand out in Bengalurus commercial landscape while enhancing Brigade Groups leadership in the Grade A office leasing segment. This project will also work towards bringing us closer to achieving our net zero target.

Brigade Group is one of Indias leading property developers. It has developed many landmark buildings and transformed skylines across India in the cities of Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, Trivandrum, and GIFT City with developments across residential, office, retail, hospitality and education sectors.

The companys consolidated net profit surged to Rs 236.24 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 73.49 crore in Q4 FY24. Net sales increased 24.7% YoY to Rs 1,463.94 crore in Q4 FY25.

The counter declined 1.74% to end at Rs 998.80 on 8 May 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News