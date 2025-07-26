Medinova Diagnostic Services consolidated net profit rises 57.14% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.24% to Rs 2.72 crore

Net profit of Medinova Diagnostic Services rose 57.14% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.24% to Rs 2.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2.722.4938.6027.710.990.590.960.550.660.42

