Board of Indian Bank approves capital raising

At meeting held on 03 May 2025

The Board of Indian Bank at its meeting held on 03 May 2025 has approved the following:

- Raising equity capital of the Bank aggregating upto Rs.5000 crore (including premium) through various modes viz. QIP/FPO/ Rights Issue or in combination thereof.

- Raising AT-1/ Tier-2 capital aggregating upto Rs.2000 crore through issuance of Basel III Compliant AT-1 Perpetual Bonds / Tier 2 Bonds in one or more tranches during the current or subsequent financial years based on the requirement.

The Bank was having similar approval for raising equity capital and AT-1/ Tier 2 capital during FY 2024-25. However, the Bank has not approached the market to raise equity capital or AT-1/Tier 2 capital during the FY 2024-25.

