Medplus Health Services consolidated net profit rises 43.26% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.54% to Rs 1679.33 crore

Net profit of Medplus Health Services rose 43.26% to Rs 55.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 38.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.54% to Rs 1679.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1576.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1679.331576.178.867.90137.50110.9268.9447.7855.5038.74

Powered by Capital Market - Live News