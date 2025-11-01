Panasonic Energy India Company standalone net profit declines 52.48% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 68.64 crore

Net profit of Panasonic Energy India Company declined 52.48% to Rs 1.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales remain constant at Rs 68.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2024.68.6468.643.267.983.126.312.095.381.924.04

