Balkrishna Industries consolidated net profit declines 21.26% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Balkrishna Industries declined 21.26% to Rs 273.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 346.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 1.09% to Rs 2393.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2419.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2393.452419.7421.3623.96549.89629.08357.30462.64273.19346.94

