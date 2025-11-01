Godrej Consumer Products consolidated net profit declines 6.51% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.26% to Rs 3802.46 crore

Net profit of Godrej Consumer Products declined 6.51% to Rs 459.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 491.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.26% to Rs 3802.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3647.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.3802.463647.1119.2920.83720.31762.54654.67712.44459.34491.31

