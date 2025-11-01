Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India consolidated net profit rises 29.63% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.95% to Rs 717.34 crore

Net profit of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India rose 29.63% to Rs 17.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.95% to Rs 717.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 670.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.717.34670.7521.2118.29136.10120.6035.5128.1217.8513.77

