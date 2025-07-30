Meghmani Organics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 12.68 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 48.26% to Rs 613.62 crore

Net profit of Meghmani Organics reported to Rs 12.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 16.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 48.26% to Rs 613.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 413.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.613.62413.8810.901.4254.004.1724.30-19.3212.68-16.76

