Acutaas Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 217.49% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Acutaas Chemicals rose 217.49% to Rs 44.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 17.30% to Rs 207.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 176.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.207.24176.6724.5716.7166.2126.1358.0819.9544.2913.95

