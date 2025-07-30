Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Acutaas Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 217.49% in the June 2025 quarter

Acutaas Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 217.49% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 3:51 PM IST
Sales rise 17.30% to Rs 207.24 crore

Net profit of Acutaas Chemicals rose 217.49% to Rs 44.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 17.30% to Rs 207.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 176.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales207.24176.67 17 OPM %24.5716.71 -PBDT66.2126.13 153 PBT58.0819.95 191 NP44.2913.95 217

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 3:46 PM IST

