Mangal Electrical Industries standalone net profit declines 6.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Mangal Electrical Industries declined 6.86% to Rs 13.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.30% to Rs 154.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 132.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.154.33132.7014.1518.0519.1620.3617.8219.0713.3014.28

