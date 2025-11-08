Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NALCO Q2 PAT rises 35% YoY to Rs 1,433 cr; revenue up 7% on higher alumina and chemical sales

NALCO Q2 PAT rises 35% YoY to Rs 1,433 cr; revenue up 7% on higher alumina and chemical sales

Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
National Aluminium Company (NALCO) reported a strong performance for the September quarter (Q2 FY26), driven by improved operational efficiency, higher alumina output, and cost optimization initiatives.

On a standalone basis, the companys net profit surged 34.93% year-on-year to Rs 1,433.17 crore on a 7.27% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 4,292.34 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. Profit before tax (PBT) advanced 31.93% YoY to Rs 1,895.23 crore during the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Total expenses declined 3.34% YoY to Rs 2,548.58 crore. Employee benefits expense fell 7.58% to Rs 440.35 crore, while finance cost jumped 88.7% YoY to Rs 8.36 crore. Other expenses stood at Rs 604.22 crore, up 16.06% YoY.

Segment-wise, revenue from chemicals stood at Rs 1,834.05 crore (up 7.72% YoY), while aluminium income rose 5.63% YoY to Rs 2,880.35 crore in Q2 FY26.

Shri Brijendra Pratap Singh, CMD, stated, We have demonstrated resilience through operational excellence, cost-saving measures, and sustained productivity, supported by higher volumes and improved efficiency, despite lower sales realization from metal prices. Going forward, we remain focused on value addition, sustainability, and expanding our production capacities to ensure long-term growth and value creation for all stakeholders.

He further said that the achievement is a moment of pride for NALCO, and we express our sincere gratitude for the unwavering support extended by our valued stakeholders, the Ministry of Mines, the Government of India, and the Government of Odisha.

Meanwhile, the board approved a first interim dividend of Rs 4 per equity share, equivalent to 80% of the Rs 5 face value, for FY26.

National Aluminium Company (NALCO) manufactures and sells Alumina and Aluminium.

Shares of National Aluminium Company rose 1.65% to close at Rs 234.45 on the BSE.

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 2:48 PM IST

