Meghna Infracon Infrastructure launches residential project in Goregaon, Mumbai

Meghna Infracon Infrastructure has launched a residential project named 'Rivaan' located at Goregaon (West), Mumbai.

Commenting on this development, Vikram Jayantilal Lodha - Managing Director said, "We are happy to announce launch of Rivaan unveiling affluent Resident in Goregaon (west), Mumbai for development of approx 1 lac Sq.Ft Carpet Area. The launch of RIVAAN marks a significant milestone in our journey towards becoming the preferred luxurious real estate developers in Mumbai. The construction work at the site has been commenced and shall be executed as per the scheduled timelines.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp