Meghna Infracon Infrastructure launches residential project in Goregaon, Mumbai

Image
Last Updated : Jun 26 2024 | 9:51 AM IST
Meghna Infracon Infrastructure has launched a residential project named 'Rivaan' located at Goregaon (West), Mumbai.

Commenting on this development, Vikram Jayantilal Lodha - Managing Director said, "We are happy to announce launch of Rivaan unveiling affluent Resident in Goregaon (west), Mumbai for development of approx 1 lac Sq.Ft Carpet Area. The launch of RIVAAN marks a significant milestone in our journey towards becoming the preferred luxurious real estate developers in Mumbai. The construction work at the site has been commenced and shall be executed as per the scheduled timelines.

First Published: Jun 26 2024 | 9:11 AM IST

