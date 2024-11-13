Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements standalone net profit rises 342.11% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 48.91% to Rs 10.26 croreNet profit of Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements rose 342.11% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 48.91% to Rs 10.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales10.266.89 49 OPM %13.4510.74 -PBDT1.200.69 74 PBT0.940.26 262 NP0.840.19 342
