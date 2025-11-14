Mehta Securities standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.14% to Rs 0.13 crore

Net profit of Mehta Securities declined 25.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 7.14% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.130.1446.1557.140.060.080.060.080.060.08

